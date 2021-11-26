Canton Hathaway LLC Purchases 740 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 28.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock opened at $55.43 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $57.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.87 and its 200 day moving average is $55.36. The company has a market cap of $239.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,996. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

