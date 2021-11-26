Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Shares Down 11.7%

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) dropped 11.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.06 and last traded at $34.11. Approximately 39,092 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,949,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.64.

OVV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 3.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.64.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is -24.67%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ovintiv by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,392,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,786,000 after acquiring an additional 12,161 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ovintiv by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 164,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 13,910 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Ovintiv by 198.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $862,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Ovintiv by 156.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 109,800 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

