Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Shares Down 9.5%

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)’s stock price was down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.36 and last traded at $17.46. Approximately 17,395 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,088,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.30.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PK shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.61. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.37). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 59.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $75,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3,990.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 73.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,404.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

