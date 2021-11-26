Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Down 9.8%

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)’s share price dropped 9.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $281.79 and last traded at $282.00. Approximately 7,563 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,131,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $312.65.

CAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $191.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 729.29% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 19.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 4,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total transaction of $1,186,141.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Cathleen Degenova sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total value of $68,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,600 shares of company stock worth $16,388,012 in the last 90 days. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 185.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

