Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.520-$4.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.34 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.37 billion.Dolby Laboratories also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.980-$1.130 EPS.

NYSE:DLB traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.00. 6,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,322. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.96. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. Dolby Laboratories has a 12-month low of $85.24 and a 12-month high of $104.74.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $285.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.95 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 11.87%. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DLB shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.67.

In other news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 4,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.62, for a total value of $417,655.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 1,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total transaction of $171,688.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,401 shares of company stock valued at $8,615,095. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.