AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s 10th Largest Position

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 30.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,265 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 2.3% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.58.

NYSE ABBV traded down $1.54 on Friday, reaching $117.12. The company had a trading volume of 28,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,773,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.55 and a 1-year high of $121.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.82 and its 200-day moving average is $113.93.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.