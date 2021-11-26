Optas LLC Has $10.64 Million Stock Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Optas LLC trimmed its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,167 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 11,977 shares during the quarter. Twitter comprises about 3.1% of Optas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Optas LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $10,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Twitter by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in Twitter by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 35,734 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Twitter by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Twitter by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,134 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH increased its position in Twitter by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 6,448 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on TWTR shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Twitter from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Twitter from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.20.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $218,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,682 shares of company stock worth $5,670,236. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.31. The stock had a trading volume of 244,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,601,182. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.40 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.41. The stock has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.78 and a beta of 0.67.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

