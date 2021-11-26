Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Invests $1.83 Million in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 24,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Snap by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Snap by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in Snap by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Snap by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Snap by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 35,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $1,949,846.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $457,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 804,248 shares in the company, valued at $61,356,079.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,844,407 shares of company stock worth $113,931,252 in the last 90 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SNAP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.12.

Snap stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.04. 425,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,991,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.26 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The company has a market capitalization of $78.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.24 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.12.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

