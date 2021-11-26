iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:EWT)

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 10,220 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 260% compared to the typical volume of 2,838 put options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 17,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000.

Shares of EWT traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.69. The stock had a trading volume of 364,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,400,497. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12 month low of $49.42 and a 12 month high of $66.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.20.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

