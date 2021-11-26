QChi (QCH) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,929.00

QChi (CURRENCY:QCH) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. QChi has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $2,929.00 worth of QChi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QChi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0317 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QChi has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00043533 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00008565 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.95 or 0.00233203 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About QChi

QChi (QCH) is a coin. QChi’s total supply is 92,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,756,240 coins. QChi’s official Twitter account is @qchqchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . QChi’s official website is qchi.mobi

According to CryptoCompare, “QChi is designed for peer to peer transactions aimed at computer, gaming, health and tourism capital market. It enables easy p2p asset transfer based on blockchain. Chi (Q-Chi) can be broken down to mean quantum essence of life, is attempting to harness the disruptive blockchain technology to power the marketing, health, and gaming industry. Providing a sustainable chain/supply while bringing future financial opportunities and increase in value to its participants. “

Buying and Selling QChi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QChi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QChi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QChi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

