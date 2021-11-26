Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 848,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,522 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 1.87% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $43,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000.

NYSEARCA JHMM traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,453. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.23 and its 200 day moving average is $52.88. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $42.77 and a twelve month high of $56.82.

