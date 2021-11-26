Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 73.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,468,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,291,447 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold Trust makes up about 1.1% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 3.66% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $172,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PHYS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $150,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA PHYS traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,829. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $15.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average is $14.30.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.