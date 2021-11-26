NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Shares Purchased by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,768 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NULV. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $19,754,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 172.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,283,000 after acquiring an additional 477,417 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,893,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,224,000 after acquiring an additional 395,900 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,592,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,678,000 after acquiring an additional 137,368 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 821,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,017,000 after acquiring an additional 130,008 shares during the period.

NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.69. The stock had a trading volume of 87,162 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.47. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $30.70.

