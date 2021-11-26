Vicus Capital Invests $781,000 in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2021

Vicus Capital purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.41. 13,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,592. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $62.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.01.

