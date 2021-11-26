Vicus Capital Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Vicus Capital lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $337,000.

Shares of BATS OMFL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.39. 217,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.75 and a 200-day moving average of $47.50.

