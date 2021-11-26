Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Makes New $16.34 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 180,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $16,341,000. SPDR S&P Retail ETF comprises about 2.6% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 17,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $16,943,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 510.6% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 78,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XRT traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.62. 302,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,132,296. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $59.24 and a 52 week high of $104.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.20.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

