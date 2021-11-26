Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LGRDY. Berenberg Bank lowered Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Legrand has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

Shares of LGRDY stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $21.76. The stock had a trading volume of 34,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,186. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.78. Legrand has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $23.31.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

