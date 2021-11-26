Brokerages Anticipate The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Will Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) will announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clorox’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.91. Clorox reported earnings per share of $2.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Clorox will report full-year earnings of $5.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.08 to $7.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Clorox.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.22.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Clorox by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,027,000 after buying an additional 76,021 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 64,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 86,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 677.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 174,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,709,000 after purchasing an additional 152,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

CLX stock traded up $4.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,184. The stock has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 49.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $156.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 134.10%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

