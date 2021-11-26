Zacks: Analysts Expect Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) to Post $0.10 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) will announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings. Spectrum Brands reported earnings of $2.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 95.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full-year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $6.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.01 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 3.99%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.71.

NYSE SPB traded down $1.99 on Friday, hitting $102.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,206. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Spectrum Brands has a 12-month low of $64.77 and a 12-month high of $107.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPB. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 344.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 9.7% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the first quarter worth about $392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

