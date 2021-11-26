RHS Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

RHS Financial LLC lowered its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $65,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,624. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.16. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $103.46 and a 1 year high of $107.15.

