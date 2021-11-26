KG&L Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

KG&L Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,134 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $77.90. 42,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,634,737. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.01 and a 12-month high of $86.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $65.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.53.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,386 shares of company stock worth $11,298,048 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

