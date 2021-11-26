Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,640 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 10.8% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $19,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 73.5% during the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 49,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 21,099 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 715,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,110,000 after acquiring an additional 17,315 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 324,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,389,000 after acquiring an additional 15,107 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 18,172,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,529,000 after acquiring an additional 473,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,637,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,867,000 after acquiring an additional 51,690 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock opened at $51.35 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $53.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.86 and a 200 day moving average of $51.98.

