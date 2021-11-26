Latitude Advisors LLC Acquires 3,455 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 114.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,470 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Applied Materials by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMAT stock traded down $3.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.79. 99,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,110,153. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.71 and a 12 month high of $159.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.14.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

