Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Has $30.99 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 605,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,279 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 7.0% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $30,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 49.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 21,897 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 10,790 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 159,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $51.02 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.24.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

