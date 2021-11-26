Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Buys Shares of 2,997 eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,997 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,371,687,000 after purchasing an additional 12,078,389 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $358,783,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $303,481,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,638,905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,485,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,380,934 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $307,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,538 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBAY has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.04.

In related news, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 4,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $309,446.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 2,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $222,348.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,492 shares of company stock valued at $6,474,653. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $72.66 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.67 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. eBay’s payout ratio is 3.95%.

eBay announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

