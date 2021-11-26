JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Stock Holdings Raised by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,124 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000.

Shares of BATS:JPST opened at $50.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.70.

