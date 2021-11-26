General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN) vs. Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD) Head to Head Review

General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN) and Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares General Cannabis and Charlie’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Cannabis $7.12 million 3.13 -$7.68 million N/A N/A Charlie’s $16.69 million 2.18 -$7.19 million N/A N/A

Charlie’s has higher revenue and earnings than General Cannabis.

Volatility & Risk

General Cannabis has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charlie’s has a beta of 5.57, suggesting that its share price is 457% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for General Cannabis and Charlie’s, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Cannabis 0 0 0 0 N/A Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares General Cannabis and Charlie’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Cannabis -101.48% -184.83% -56.79% Charlie’s -140.60% N/A -327.67%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.1% of Charlie’s shares are held by institutional investors. 38.0% of General Cannabis shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 74.8% of Charlie’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Charlie’s beats General Cannabis on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About General Cannabis

General Cannabis Corp. is a holding company, which is engaged in the provision of lease growing space and related facilities to licensed marijuana business operators. It operates through the following segments: Security, Operations, Consumer Goods, and Investments. The Security segment provides advanced security, including on-site professionals, video surveillance and cash transport, to licensed cannabis cultivators and retail shops. The Operations segment offers consulting services to the cannabis industry that include obtaining licenses, compliance, cultivation, retail operations, logistical support, facility design and building services, and expansion of existing operations. The Consumer Goods segment includes pursuing relationships with non-cannabis national and regional apparel retailers and distributors, as well as expanding product line nationwide within the cannabis industry. The Investments segment includes expanding portfolio of loans, potentially launching a loan origination and servicing business, and investing in high-growth potential companies within the cannabis industry. The company was founded on November 12, 1987 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Charlie’s

Charlie's Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes e-cigarette liquids and vaping systems in the United States and internationally. The company also offers energy drink under the Bazi brand name. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 80 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Australia, Sweden, and Canada. The company was formerly known as True Drinks Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Charlie's Holdings, Inc. Charlie's Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

