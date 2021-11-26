$0.61 EPS Expected for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) to announce $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.68. Clean Harbors reported earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $4.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Clean Harbors.
Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $951.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,519 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $255,476.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 503 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total value of $54,937.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 120,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at about $608,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,989,000 after purchasing an additional 68,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:CLH traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.68. 2,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,783. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.93 and a 200 day moving average of $99.83. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $71.50 and a twelve month high of $118.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.41.
About Clean Harbors
Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.
