112,897 Shares in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 112,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,538,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Capital Advantage Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 554,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,974,000 after acquiring an additional 11,548 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 849,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,984,000 after acquiring an additional 302,631 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 307,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,514,000 after acquiring an additional 59,358 shares during the period.

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.75. 53,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.74. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $78.88.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.