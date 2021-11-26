BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.87 Million Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,771 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of HP in the second quarter worth $173,097,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of HP by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,291,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,708 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of HP in the second quarter worth $85,975,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of HP by 19.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,195,961 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $338,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,807 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of HP by 34.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,520,084 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $166,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,500 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HPQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HP in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

HPQ traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,706,447. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.80 and a twelve month high of $36.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.03.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 14.34%.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $936,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christoph Schell sold 116,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $3,733,759.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 237,973 shares of company stock valued at $7,430,226. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

