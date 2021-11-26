iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Bought by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.4% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $30,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $386,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,031,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,278,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.43 on Friday, hitting $117.34. 14,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,134. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $94.31 and a one year high of $123.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.18.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

