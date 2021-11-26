WealthTrust Axiom LLC Has $1.26 Million Position in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,976 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Ardmore Shipping were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. 63.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ASC traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.80. The company had a trading volume of 702 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,077. The company has a market capitalization of $126.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.91. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $5.43.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Ardmore Shipping Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

