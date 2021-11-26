COTI Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $98.57 Million (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 26th. One COTI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000719 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, COTI has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. COTI has a total market cap of $340.23 million and approximately $98.57 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.62 or 0.00065433 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00073740 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.29 or 0.00097889 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,041.63 or 0.07424357 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,437.54 or 1.00000294 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

COTI Coin Profile

COTI’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,672,118 coins. COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . COTI’s official website is coti.io . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

COTI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

