THORChain Hits One Day Volume of $191.47 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 26th. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for about $11.51 or 0.00021148 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, THORChain has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. THORChain has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion and approximately $191.47 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.62 or 0.00065433 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00073740 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.29 or 0.00097889 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,041.63 or 0.07424357 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,437.54 or 1.00000294 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain launched on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 258,210,215 coins. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

