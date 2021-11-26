Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Price Reaches $0.11

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 21.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 26th. Bitcoin Classic has a market capitalization of $64,617.17 and $194.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00079390 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000834 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000326 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000703 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000025 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 94.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Coin Profile

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Classic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

