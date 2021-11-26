Purus Wealth Management LLC Takes $237,000 Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 205,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,297,000 after buying an additional 71,018 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 78,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 887.7% in the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 36,849 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 74,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:FTSM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.85. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,011. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.85 and a 52 week high of $60.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.94.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.