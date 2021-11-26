Purus Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 13,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 93,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:PAVE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.95. The stock had a trading volume of 993,791 shares. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.25 and its 200-day moving average is $26.65.

