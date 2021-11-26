Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) is WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s 5th Largest Position

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lessened its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,172,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support comprises 2.8% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned 0.07% of Innovative Solutions and Support worth $8,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Innovative Solutions and Support during the second quarter worth approximately $464,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 17.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovative Solutions and Support alerts:

ISSC stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.74. 3,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,657. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.18. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $8.24.

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. The firm designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.