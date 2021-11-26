Red Door Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,881,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,568,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,221 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 378,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,534,000 after purchasing an additional 111,753 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 123,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 107,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 26,064 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 180.6% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 16,093 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $50.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.05. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $47.53 and a one year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

