Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Cowen from $7.50 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CNDT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Conduent from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Conduent from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conduent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

NASDAQ:CNDT traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,029. Conduent has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.98 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.94.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Conduent had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Conduent will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNDT. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Conduent by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Conduent by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 429,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 186,797 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Conduent by 53,625.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Conduent by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 71,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 20,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Conduent by 302.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 11,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

