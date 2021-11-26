Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Cowen from $7.50 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.88% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CNDT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Conduent from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Conduent from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conduent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.58.
NASDAQ:CNDT traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,029. Conduent has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.98 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.94.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNDT. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Conduent by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Conduent by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 429,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 186,797 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Conduent by 53,625.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Conduent by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 71,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 20,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Conduent by 302.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 11,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.
Conduent Company Profile
Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.
