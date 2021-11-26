NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Shares Gap Down to $3.86

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.86, but opened at $3.52. NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares last traded at $3.49, with a volume of 4,373 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEX. Susquehanna lowered their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $846.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.34.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 16.88% and a negative return on equity of 38.62%. The firm had revenue of $393.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Burns Lamphung Ngo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2,229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 17,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

