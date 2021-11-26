ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Gap Down to $22.11

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.11, but opened at $20.31. ChampionX shares last traded at $20.10, with a volume of 3,265 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. COKER & PALMER raised shares of ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.95.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.14 and a beta of 3.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.32.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $818.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.93 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.13%. ChampionX’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,401.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHX. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in ChampionX by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 128,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 0.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 61,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in ChampionX by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 63,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in ChampionX by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 53,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

