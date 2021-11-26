ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Gap Down to $22.11

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.11, but opened at $20.31. ChampionX shares last traded at $20.10, with a volume of 3,265 shares changing hands.
Several research firms have issued reports on CHX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. COKER & PALMER raised shares of ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.95.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.14 and a beta of 3.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.32.
In other news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,401.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHX. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in ChampionX by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 128,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 0.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 61,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in ChampionX by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 63,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in ChampionX by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 53,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ChampionX Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHX)
ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.
See Also: 12b-1 Fees
Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.