CION Invt Corp (NYSE:CION) CFO Keith S. Franz Buys 5,000 Shares

CION Invt Corp (NYSE:CION) CFO Keith S. Franz acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $67,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CION stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.02. The company had a trading volume of 252 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,223. CION Invt Corp has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $14.24.

Get CION Invt alerts:

CION Invt (NYSE:CION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CION Invt in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company.

CION Invt Company Profile

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company which primarily provides senior secured loans to U.S. middle-market companies. CION Investment Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for CION Invt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Invt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.