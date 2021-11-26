Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Shares Gap Down to $68.31

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $68.31, but opened at $61.93. Laredo Petroleum shares last traded at $58.00, with a volume of 6,322 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LPI shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laredo Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.60.

The firm has a market cap of $967.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 4.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.31 and a 200-day moving average of $65.22.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.06). Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 2,190.66% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $379.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total transaction of $972,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 34.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 27.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,808,000 after buying an additional 26,069 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 22.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 38.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 44.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after buying an additional 32,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

