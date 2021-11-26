Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) Shares Gap Up to $2.76

Beachbody Company Inc (The) (NYSE:BODY)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at 2.76, but opened at 2.85. Beachbody shares last traded at 2.78, with a volume of 2,386 shares.

BODY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Beachbody in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Beachbody from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Beachbody from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Beachbody from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Beachbody from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Beachbody presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 7.80.

Get Beachbody alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is 5.06.

Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of 208.05 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Beachbody Company Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Beachbody Company Profile (NYSE:BODY)

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a digital fitness and nutrition subscription company. It operates Beachbody, an on-demand streaming platform; Openfit, a live digital streaming platform; and Myx fitness, a fitness brand platform. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had 2.8 million total digital fitness subscribers, as well as peer-support system of approximately 400,000 influencers and coaches.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Beachbody Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beachbody and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.