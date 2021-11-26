IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Shares Gap Up to $3.20

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.20, but opened at $3.29. IAMGOLD shares last traded at $3.12, with a volume of 34,478 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on IAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James set a $3.25 price objective on IAMGOLD and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered IAMGOLD from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average of $2.87.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that IAMGOLD Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 626,792 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,758 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 20,154 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 375,386 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 122,575 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 428,732 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 151,086 shares in the last quarter. 43.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

