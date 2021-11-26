Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Pachira Investments Inc.

Pachira Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.3% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,432,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,126,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,721 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,385,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,528,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,112 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,047,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,400,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,289 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,214,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,934,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,991 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,881,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,416,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,663 shares during the period. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

JNJ stock opened at $160.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $142.86 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The firm has a market cap of $421.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.