Riverview Trust Co Acquires 100 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.1% of Riverview Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 37.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 31.3% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 126,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,771,000 after purchasing an additional 30,109 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $1,717,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 19.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 69,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,457,000 after acquiring an additional 11,280 shares during the period. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ opened at $160.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $421.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $142.86 and a 12 month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Raymond James cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

