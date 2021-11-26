Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 398,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $64,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,432,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,126,168,000 after buying an additional 1,701,721 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,385,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,528,781,000 after buying an additional 1,694,112 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,047,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,400,968,000 after buying an additional 1,777,289 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,214,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,934,570,000 after buying an additional 1,388,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,881,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,930,000 after buying an additional 1,042,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $160.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $421.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $142.86 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

