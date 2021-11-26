158 Shares in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Acquired by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,660,000 after acquiring an additional 23,882,446 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,610.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,244,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,738,000 after buying an additional 3,124,559 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 224.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,412,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,172,000 after buying an additional 3,054,250 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 231.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,625,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,511,000 after buying an additional 2,531,786 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4,954.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,011,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,588,000 after buying an additional 1,971,255 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV opened at $471.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $453.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $441.29. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $360.50 and a 1 year high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

